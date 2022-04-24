Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

