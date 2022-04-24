Contrasting Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affirm and Credit Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 10.18 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -9.62 Credit Acceptance $1.86 billion 4.23 $958.30 million $59.39 9.37

Credit Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Affirm and Credit Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 6 8 0 2.47 Credit Acceptance 2 2 0 0 1.50

Affirm currently has a consensus price target of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 168.29%. Credit Acceptance has a consensus price target of $430.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.64%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Credit Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% Credit Acceptance 51.63% 38.72% 11.11%

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

