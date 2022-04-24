Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,146.20% -115.40% -102.37% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

IDEX Biometrics ASA presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.87%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.13%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 68.22 -$32.55 million ($3.75) -3.83 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.14 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

