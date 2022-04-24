Contrasting Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 291.30%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -280.16% -45.47% Rubicon Technology -17.98% -1.57% -1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 50.49 -$168.01 million ($0.66) -4.88 Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 5.44 -$730,000.00 ($0.48) -18.79

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

