Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

CNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

