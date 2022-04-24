Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) to Buy

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS SWPRF remained flat at $$100.50 during trading hours on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $95.60 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19.

About Swiss Prime Site (Get Rating)

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

