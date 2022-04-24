Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

