Critical Comparison: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) vs. Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Home Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 2.86 $7.57 million $1.11 13.67 Home Bancorp $123.17 million 2.82 $48.62 million $5.77 7.08

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.40% 0.96% Home Bancorp 39.47% 14.27% 1.74%

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Affinity Bancshares and Home Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and a branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in the Acadiana, four banking offices in Baton Rouge, six banking offices in the Greater New Orleans area, six banking offices in the Northshore region, and three banking offices in Natchez. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

