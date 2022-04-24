Critical Review: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.39 $35.29 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.58 billion 2.84 $308.50 million $0.76 23.40

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Playtika 11.94% -61.32% 13.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 2 7 0 2.78

Playtika has a consensus target price of $27.89, indicating a potential upside of 56.86%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Summary

Playtika beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Playtika (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

