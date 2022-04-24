CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CONE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.97.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $9,119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $94,976,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.