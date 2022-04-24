Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $365.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. 3,017,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.24. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.