Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,232,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

