Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

