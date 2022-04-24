DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $24.27 on Friday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DLocal by 2,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

