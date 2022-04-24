DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.74.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,872,703. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DASH opened at $89.00 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

