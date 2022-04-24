DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.74.
DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,872,703. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE DASH opened at $89.00 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.03.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
