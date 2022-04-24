Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DRETF stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

