Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to announce $117.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.17 million and the highest is $119.34 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $649.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

