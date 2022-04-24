Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.09.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.