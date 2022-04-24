Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
ELMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of ELMS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.
