Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

ELMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

