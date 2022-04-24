Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) vs. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head-To-Head Analysis

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.58 $44.60 million $1.21 102.04 Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.40 $837.00 million $2.22 57.70

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SPS Commerce and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 Electronic Arts 0 5 17 0 2.77

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $168.86, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $161.35, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02% Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

