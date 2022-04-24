Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 167,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,489. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

