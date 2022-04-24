ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Head-To-Head Comparison

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 6 0 2.86 Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 223.00%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Novanta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A Novanta $706.79 million 6.42 $50.33 million $1.41 90.26

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 4.22, suggesting that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -128.49% -16.31% Novanta 7.12% 18.86% 9.01%

Summary

Novanta beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

