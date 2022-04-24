Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post $4.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 281.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $34.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVFM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $798,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.37. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

