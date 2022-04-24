Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $572.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FICO stock opened at $382.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.98 and its 200 day moving average is $433.00.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

