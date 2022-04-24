Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.12. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

FLMN opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $620.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.66. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.