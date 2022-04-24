Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,217.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.02) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.03) to GBX 1,870 ($24.33) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 3,350 ($43.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FQVTF opened at $23.15 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.