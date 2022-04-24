Financial Analysis: Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) & Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Rating) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharmaxis and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.00% -38.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pharmaxis and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 358.63%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharmaxis and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$43.24 million ($1.06) -1.31

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Pharmaxis beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharmaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with either advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals for the development its pipeline of targeted investigational medicines. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

