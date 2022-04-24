Financial Analysis: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) vs. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 54.00 -$187.09 million ($2.56) -8.36 Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 67.56 -$290.58 million ($2.39) -11.19

Revolution Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -636.58% -28.26% -24.47% Denali Therapeutics -597.15% -27.99% -19.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.28%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $91.14, suggesting a potential upside of 240.72%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

