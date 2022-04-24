First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. First Busey reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

