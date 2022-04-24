First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will post $14.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.57 million to $14.80 million. First Community reported sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $60.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

FCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

