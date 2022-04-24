FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

