FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$209.40.

A number of analysts have commented on FSV shares. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 target price for the company.

TSE FSV opened at C$166.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$165.69 and a 1-year high of C$256.01.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

