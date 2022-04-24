Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE:FSR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $11,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fisker by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.