Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Formula One Group stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 112,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.21. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 115.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

