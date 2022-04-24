Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Franklin Covey also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of FC stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 98,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,089. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $601.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $2,674,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

