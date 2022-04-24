Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FRU opened at C$15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$16.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

