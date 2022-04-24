freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.63 ($26.49).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNTN shares. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.46) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

FRA FNTN opened at €25.44 ($27.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.30 and a 200-day moving average of €23.56. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

