GeoVax Labs (GOVX) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GeoVax Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -4,823.64% -119.05% -104.52% GeoVax Labs Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeoVax Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs Competitors 6122 20670 43014 858 2.55

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,019.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.33%. Given GeoVax Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $390,000.00 -$18.57 million -0.29 GeoVax Labs Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.72

GeoVax Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeoVax Labs. GeoVax Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoVax Labs peers beat GeoVax Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.