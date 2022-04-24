Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Grid Dynamics also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 421,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,803. The stock has a market cap of $953.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

