H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to report $965.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.80 million and the highest is $973.37 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $827.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

