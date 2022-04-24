Head to Head Analysis: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.47 $547.50 million $4.57 32.45 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. This segment offers data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and portfolio accounting and custody-related services. It also provides business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such as portfolio management, compliance, and operational workflow solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting (Get Rating)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.