Head to Head Analysis: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.18 $23.70 million $1.03 8.56 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 0.97 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.67% 0.95% Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Western New England Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial construction, working capital, equipment financing and term, home equity, and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 25 banking offices, 23 free-standing ATMs, and 35 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Huntington, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Bloomfield, Enfield, Granby, and West Hartford, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

