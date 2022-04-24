Head-To-Head Comparison: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) versus TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) and TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

18.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and TT Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 184.53 -$40.76 million ($3.03) -0.42 TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TT Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Risk and Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TT Electronics has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and TT Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -160.21% -148.99% TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and TT Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TT Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 234.65%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than TT Electronics.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats TT Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

TT Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. This segment collaborates with customers for developing solutions to optimize their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides designing testing solutions and value-engineering services. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers' applications. The company offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Stontronics, Torotel, Semelab, Welwyn, and Roxspur Measurement & Control brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.