Head-To-Head Comparison: FTC Solar (FTCI) and Its Competitors

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FTC Solar to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 2 1 5 1 2.56 FTC Solar Competitors 2295 9096 16539 684 2.55

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 193.36%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 44.05%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.21% 2.02% 2.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -2.33 FTC Solar Competitors $3.68 billion $746.03 million 22.10

FTC Solar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FTC Solar rivals beat FTC Solar on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

