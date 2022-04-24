Head-To-Head Comparison: PEDEVCO (PED) & Its Rivals

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PEDEVCO to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares PEDEVCO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PEDEVCO
|$15.86 million
|-$1.30 million
|-119.00
|PEDEVCO Competitors
|$8.99 billion
|$558.24 million
|3.07
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PEDEVCO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PEDEVCO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|PEDEVCO Competitors
|2220
|10942
|15721
|608
|2.50
As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 17.88%. Given PEDEVCO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares PEDEVCO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PEDEVCO
|-8.19%
|-1.49%
|-1.41%
|PEDEVCO Competitors
|-14.35%
|0.23%
|6.75%
Summary
PEDEVCO peers beat PEDEVCO on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
