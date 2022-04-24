Head-To-Head Comparison: SOS (NYSE:SOS) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SOS and America First Multifamily Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 55.63% 10.59% 2.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and America First Multifamily Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 1.50 $4.40 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.64 $38.10 million $1.56 11.27

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

