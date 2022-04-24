Head to Head Review: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.44% -403.65% 19.60% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and OmniComm Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 7.64 $392.08 million $13.60 28.13 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fair Isaac and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $572.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.55%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats OmniComm Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

