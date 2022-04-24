Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

