Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to post sales of $228.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $860.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.70 million to $878.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $973.03 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.26 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 385,703 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

