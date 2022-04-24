Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

